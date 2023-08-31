Olympus (OHM) currently has a price of $11.88 and is up 4.55% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 209 with a market cap of $194.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $7.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.4M tokens out of a total supply of 26.8M tokens.
Olympus (OHM) is a unique cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain. It offers a decentralized reserve currency that maintains its value through algorithmic mechanisms. This is achieved through the platform's "Bonds" mechanism, where users can purchase stable coins backed by a decentralized reserve called "Treasury." Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Olympus allows token holders to propose and vote on changes to the protocol, ensuring decentralized decision-making and transparency. Users who participate in governance are also rewarded with OHM tokens.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.