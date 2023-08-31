Worldcoin (WLD) currently has a price of $1.75 and is down -8.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 177 with a market cap of 195.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $60.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 111.4M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.
Worldcoin (WLD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional fiat currencies and cross-border transactions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, the project aims to distribute the cryptocurrency to every person on Earth, providing an equal opportunity for the advantages of a global digital currency. This unique approach sets Worldcoin apart from other cryptocurrencies by combating issues of wealth concentration and utilizing a network of volunteer human validators determined through facial recognition to ensure equal representation and reduce the risk of centralization.
