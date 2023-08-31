Get the Latest Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Coverage Here
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Worldcoin

Worldcoin (WLD) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$1.75
-$0.17 (-8.81%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$195.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
111.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$60.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$3.30
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$17.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Worldcoin

Worldcoin Price Data

Worldcoin (WLD) currently has a price of $1.75 and is down -8.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 177 with a market cap of 195.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $60.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 111.4M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Worldcoin (WLD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional fiat currencies and cross-border transactions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, the project aims to distribute the cryptocurrency to every person on Earth, providing an equal opportunity for the advantages of a global digital currency. This unique approach sets Worldcoin apart from other cryptocurrencies by combating issues of wealth concentration and utilizing a network of volunteer human validators determined through facial recognition to ensure equal representation and reduce the risk of centralization.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$195.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
111.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$60.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$3.30
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$17.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
Other assets
Siacoin
Ontology
Livepeer
yearn.finance
JasmyCoin
Olympus
SXP
Polymesh
FINSCHIA
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Worldcoin = $1.75 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy WLD
Other assets
Siacoin
Ontology
Livepeer
yearn.finance
JasmyCoin
Olympus
SXP
Polymesh
FINSCHIA
See more assets
Learn
What is a bitcoin ETF?
beginner
NOV 02, 2023
How to interact with metaverses
beginner
OCT 26, 2023
See More in learn
News
Worldcoin's crypto wallet claims more than 1 million monthly active users
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Sam Altman says Worldcoin faces huge operational challenges as demand grows
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Crypto VC funding falls for fourth consecutive month, hits two and a half year low
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Coinbase beats Q3 estimates, USDC interest income rebounds to $172 million
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Jury begins deliberations in Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
Aragon Association to dissolve itself, provide liquidity for ANT redemption
Nov 02, 2023, 18:11PM EDT
See more news
websights