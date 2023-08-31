About Unibot

Unibot Price Data

Unibot (UNIBOT) currently has a price of ¥11.1K and is up 41.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 399 with a market cap of ¥11B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1M tokens out of a total supply of 1M tokens.

Unibot is a crypto token tied to a Telegram trading bot. The bot provides services such as scalping crypto trades and can be accessed through the Telegram app. Token holders receive a portion of rewards from trading activities.