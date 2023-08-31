Waves (WAVES) currently has a price of $2.14 and is up 1.87% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 192 with a market cap of $214.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $88.42 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 100M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Waves is a cryptocurrency platform founded by Alexander Ivanov and his team. It is designed to enable the creation, transfer, and exchange of digital assets on a decentralized network. The platform aims to provide a user-friendly experience for individuals and businesses looking to participate in the blockchain ecosystem.
