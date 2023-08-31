About SXP

SXP Price Data

SXP (SXP) currently has a price of ¥50.82 and is down -0.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 203 with a market cap of ¥29.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 586M tokens out of a total supply of 586M tokens.

Swipe (SXP) is a cryptocurrency that fuels the Swipe Network's decentralized finance platform. It aims to facilitate seamless conversion between fiat and digital assets, empowering users with secure non-custodial wallet services and a range of blockchain-based financial options.