SXP (SXP) currently has a price of ¥50.82 and is down -0.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 203 with a market cap of ¥29.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 586M tokens out of a total supply of 586M tokens.
Swipe (SXP) is a cryptocurrency that fuels the Swipe Network's decentralized finance platform. It aims to facilitate seamless conversion between fiat and digital assets, empowering users with secure non-custodial wallet services and a range of blockchain-based financial options.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.