About Ronin

Ronin Price Data

Ronin (RON) currently has a price of £0.84 and is down -1.65% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 153 with a market cap of £230.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 274.1M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ronin (RON) is a cryptocurrency used in the Axie Infinity game's economy, operating on the Ethereum network. It serves as both a governance token and a fee token, providing faster and cheaper transactions for players. As part of the Ronin blockchain, RON enhances the gaming experience by offering decentralized solutions. RON holders can stake the token and participate in decision-making by voting on proposals that impact the Axie Infinity ecosystem, distinguishing it from other gaming-based cryptocurrencies.