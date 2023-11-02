About Wrapped Beacon ETH

Wrapped Beacon ETH Price Data

Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) currently has a price of £1.7K and is up 1.0085% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 245 with a market cap of £117.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 70.9K tokens out of a total supply of 70.9K tokens.

Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) is an ERC-20 compatible token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents an equivalent amount of ETH tokens that have been held in custody. WBETH allows for seamless tracking and trading of ETH on the Ethereum network.