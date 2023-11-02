About Kadena

Kadena Price Data

Kadena (KDA) currently has a price of £0.48 and is up 0.58% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 241 with a market cap of £121.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 254.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Kadena is a cryptocurrency that operates on its own blockchain platform, focusing on scalable and secure infrastructure for dapps and smart contracts. It boasts high transaction throughput and connects public and private blockchain networks for seamless data and asset transfers between different ecosystems. Kadena's innovative Chainweb feature increases security and scalability by spreading transactions across interconnected blockchains. In summary, Kadena aims to provide a reliable and efficient blockchain platform with scalability, security, and interoperability capabilities.