About Tribe

Tribe Price Data

Tribe (TRIBE) currently has a price of £0.23 and is down -0.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 266 with a market cap of £106M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £84.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 455M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Tribe (TRIBE) is a token used in the FEI Protocol, a decentralized currency system. TRIBE token holders have voting power to shape the protocol's future by determining upgrades and adjustments needed for smooth operation. It primarily serves as a governance and risk management tool.