Tribe (TRIBE) currently has a price of $0.30 and is down -2.071% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 265 with a market cap of $135M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $106.2K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 455M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Tribe (TRIBE) is a token used in the FEI Protocol, a decentralized currency system. TRIBE token holders have voting power to shape the protocol's future by determining upgrades and adjustments needed for smooth operation. It primarily serves as a governance and risk management tool.
