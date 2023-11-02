Horizen (ZEN) currently has a price of £7.88 and is up 1.74% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 251 with a market cap of £113.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.4M tokens out of a total supply of 14.4M tokens.
Horizen (ZEN) is a digital asset focusing on privacy and data integrity. It originated from the ZCash project and uses zk-SNARKs technology to ensure secure transactions without revealing content. Launched on 30 May 2017, Horizen aims to provide high-grade privacy, strong interoperability, and scalability. ZEN tokens can be transacted across multiple networks with enhanced privacy and anonymity features.
