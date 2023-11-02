API3 (API3) currently has a price of £1.14 and is up 0.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 255 with a market cap of £110.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £5.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 97.2M tokens out of a total supply of 126.6M tokens.
API3 is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that connects blockchain technology with traditional APIs, allowing developers to access real-world data. The API3 token is used to access and pay for decentralized API services. It ensures data accuracy through a decentralized oracle network and offers a democratic governance model through token holder voting. API3 aims to create a reliable and secure infrastructure for developers and users, bridging the gap between blockchain and real-world data.
