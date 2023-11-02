About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) currently has a price of $0.0050 and is up 1.040% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 268 with a market cap of $131.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $447.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.5B tokens out of a total supply of 88B tokens.

The inSure DeFi cryptocurrency (SURE) operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is a decentralized insurance protocol for the crypto market. It offers insurance coverage for digital assets against hackers, smart contract failures, and other unexpected incidents. Using smart contracts, inSure DeFi streamlines the insurance process, eliminating intermediaries and reducing costs. The SURE token is utilized for staking, voting, and as a medium of exchange for insurance premiums. The project aims to create a transparent and efficient insurance marketplace by leveraging blockchain technology, attracting attention in the decentralized finance sector.