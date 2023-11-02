About Echelon Prime

Echelon Prime Price Data

Echelon Prime (PRIME) currently has a price of ¥1.2K and is up 3.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 172 with a market cap of ¥36.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥596.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 30.4M tokens out of a total supply of 111.1M tokens.

Echelon Prime (PRIME) is a cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve global transactions. It offers fast, secure, and low-fee transactions through its advanced blockchain technology. PRIME holders can stake their tokens to earn passive income and access innovative financial products and services like lending and decentralized exchanges. Echelon Prime seeks to eliminate intermediaries and traditional banks by providing a decentralized and transparent financial system that gives users greater control over their assets and transactions.