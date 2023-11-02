About ARK

ARK Price Data

ARK (ARK) currently has a price of £0.84 and is up 1.051% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 213 with a market cap of £148.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £10.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 177.3M tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.

ARK (ARK) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token and blockchain platform aiming to facilitate the adoption of blockchain technology for developers and users alike. Designed to be scalable and interoperable, ARK empowers individuals and enterprises to easily create, customize, and deploy their own blockchain networks. With a strong focus on user-friendly tools and intuitive interfaces, ARK aims to simplify blockchain integration and foster innovation in various industries. The ARK token serves as both a medium of exchange within the ARK ecosystem and a means of incentivizing network participants.