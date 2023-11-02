Radiant Capital (RDNT) currently has a price of €0.23 and is up 0.69% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 340 with a market cap of €86.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €27.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 378.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Radiant Capital is a decentralized digital currency that uses blockchain technology for secure and efficient worldwide payments. With the RDNT token, users can make fast and inexpensive cross-border transactions without relying on banks. Additionally, holding and locking RDNT tokens in a wallet allows users to earn interest and promote stability in the network through a unique staking mechanism.
