Hooked Protocol (HOOK) currently has a price of £0.85 and is down -4.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 310 with a market cap of £81.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £80.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 95.8M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.
Hooked Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain (Ticker symbol: HOOK). Its goal is to empower content creators by providing them with a peer-to-peer platform to monetize their creations, without the need for traditional intermediaries. It also emphasizes community governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes, making it distinct from profit-driven content platforms.
