Hooked Protocol (HOOK) currently has a price of $1.071 and is down -4.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 311 with a market cap of $102.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $102.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 95.8M tokens out of a total supply of 500M tokens.

Hooked Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain (Ticker symbol: HOOK). Its goal is to empower content creators by providing them with a peer-to-peer platform to monetize their creations, without the need for traditional intermediaries. It also emphasizes community governance, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making processes, making it distinct from profit-driven content platforms.