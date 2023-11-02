About Kinesis Gold

Kinesis Gold Price Data

Kinesis Gold (KAU) currently has a price of €60.12 and is up 0.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 363 with a market cap of €79.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €545.9K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3M tokens out of a total supply of 1.2M tokens.

Kinesis Gold (KAU) is a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, offering stability and security. Each KAU token represents one gram of 99.99% pure gold stored in vaults worldwide. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, KAU holders can redeem their tokens for physical gold, adding trust and security. KAU also offers a yield-generating feature, rewarding holders with a percentage of transaction fees and providing an opportunity for additional income.