Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Celsius Network

Celsius Network (CEL) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.20
-£0.0026 (-1.31%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£83.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
423.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£814.4K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£5.81
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£136.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
692.8M
About Celsius Network

Celsius Network Price Data

Celsius Network (CEL) currently has a price of £0.20 and is down -1.31% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 303 with a market cap of £83.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £814.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 423.4M tokens out of a total supply of 692.8M tokens.

Celsius Network is a now collapsed cryptocurrency platform that offered alternative financial services and rewards to its users. Through its native token, CEL, users were able to earn interest on their crypto holdings, borrow against their digital assets, and make payments using cryptocurrencies.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£83.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
423.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£814.4K
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£5.81
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£136.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
692.8M
Other assets
Storj
Decimal
TomoChain
AllianceBlock Nexera
NuCypher
Hooked Protocol
Bancor Network
Nym
XYO Network
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Celsius Network = £0.20 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy CEL
Other assets
Storj
Decimal
TomoChain
AllianceBlock Nexera
NuCypher
Hooked Protocol
Bancor Network
Nym
XYO Network
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
Celsius starts to open crypto withdrawals for holders of some claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Crypto lender Celsius makes its way out of bankruptcy following judge's order
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
See more news
websights