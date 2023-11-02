About Dock

Dock Price Data

Dock (DOCK) currently has a price of €0.017 and is up 1.44% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 412 with a market cap of €59.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €196.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Dock is a cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum platform, with a supply of 1 billion tokens. It aims to improve how digital identities are managed by prioritizing privacy and security. Through blockchain technology, Dock empowers users to control their personal information and choose what data to share. The platform also utilizes a decentralized network of validators to verify data accuracy, ensuring authenticity and reliability. By creating a secure and transparent environment, Dock offers a valuable solution for managing digital identities in today's rapidly evolving world of technology and data management.