Radworks (RAD) currently has a price of $1.55 and is down -0.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 387 with a market cap of $77.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 49.8M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Radworks (RAD) is a cryptocurrency that disrupts the creative industry with its blockchain-based platform for artists and content creators. RAD serves as a means of exchange and store of value within the ecosystem, with a decentralized marketplace enabling direct sales without intermediaries. The platform also fosters community involvement, allowing users to participate in decision-making through the use of RAD tokens, creating a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for creative professionals.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.