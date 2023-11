About Radworks

Radworks Price Data

Radworks (RAD) currently has a price of $1.55 and is down -0.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 387 with a market cap of $77.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 49.8M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Radworks (RAD) is a cryptocurrency that disrupts the creative industry with its blockchain-based platform for artists and content creators. RAD serves as a means of exchange and store of value within the ecosystem, with a decentralized marketplace enabling direct sales without intermediaries. The platform also fosters community involvement, allowing users to participate in decision-making through the use of RAD tokens, creating a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for creative professionals.