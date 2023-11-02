About Arkham

Arkham (ARKM) currently has a price of ¥65.86 and is down -3.0041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 394 with a market cap of ¥11.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 170.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Arkham (ARKM) is a decentralized cryptocurrency. It's run by Arkham Intelligence, a platform designed to unmask transactions and people in the crypto space.