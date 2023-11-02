About SX Network

SX Network Price Data

SX Network (SX) currently has a price of $0.16 and is down -5.41% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 466 with a market cap of $57.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $93.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 355.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

SX Network is a cryptocurrency operating on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to provide decentralized financial services and give individuals control over their financial assets. It prioritizes privacy and security, using zero-knowledge proofs, ring signatures, and stealth addresses to ensure anonymous transactions and protect user identities. Additionally, the platform emphasizes community governance, allowing token holders to propose and vote on network changes, fostering collaboration and innovation within the community. SX Network aims to create a fair and transparent system where individuals have a voice in the platform's evolution.