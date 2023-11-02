Syscoin (SYS) currently has a price of ¥18.34 and is down -0.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 349 with a market cap of ¥13.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥654M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 721.5M tokens out of a total supply of 741.4M tokens.
Syscoin (SYS) is a decentralized cryptocurrency launched in 2014 with the goal of improving ecommerce. It offers fast and secure peer-to-peer transactions, an online marketplace, and encrypted messaging services. With its built-in marketplace, Syscoin eliminates intermediaries and provides escrow services for secure transactions. Its Z-DAG technology enables instant transactions and enhanced security against double-spending attacks, making Syscoin a reliable and efficient platform for decentralized commerce.
