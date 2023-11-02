About Gitcoin

Gitcoin Price Data

Gitcoin (GTC) currently has a price of €0.99 and is up 1.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 431 with a market cap of €60.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 60.9M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Gitcoin (GTC) is a cryptocurrency for supporting open source software development projects. It offers sustainable funding for developers to work on their chosen projects and compensates them for their contributions. Gitcoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing smart contracts for funding and rewards distribution. It features a decentralized governance system where token holders can propose and vote on platform improvements. Gitcoin also uses quadratic funding to allocate resources efficiently and prevent concentration of power and funding. The GTC token plays a crucial role in facilitating the funding and governance processes on the platform.