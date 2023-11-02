About Songbird

Songbird Price Data

Songbird (SGB) currently has a price of £0.0036 and is down -1.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 431 with a market cap of £52.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £272.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.5B tokens out of a total supply of 17.7B tokens.

Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Flare Network, serving as a decentralized smart contract platform. Launched in 2021, Songbird allows users to test and experiment with the Flare Network before implementing changes on the main network. SGB holders can participate in a distributed test network, stake their tokens for rewards, and contribute to governance decisions. Overall, Songbird plays a vital role in the development and testing of the Flare Network, offering users a decentralized network for innovation and experimentation in the cryptocurrency space.