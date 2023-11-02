CyberConnect (CYBER) currently has a price of €5.62 and is up 2.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 426 with a market cap of €62.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €21M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 11M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
CyberConnect (CYBER) is a decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain.
