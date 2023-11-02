About Artificial Liquid Intelligence

Artificial Liquid Intelligence Price Data

Artificial Liquid Intelligence (ALI) currently has a price of €0.019 and is down -1.56% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 403 with a market cap of €66.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €411.7K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.6B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

ALI (Artificial Liquid Intelligence) is a cryptocurrency token that integrates artificial intelligence technology into the financial industry. It utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of financial data and make accurate predictions about cryptocurrency trends. ALI token holders can access AI-driven financial services to enhance their investment strategies. The project prioritizes transparency and security, offering a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain with smart contracts for secure transactions.