About Beta Finance

Beta Finance Price Data

Beta Finance (BETA) currently has a price of £0.050 and is up 2.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 521 with a market cap of £36.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 737.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

BETA Finance is a cryptocurrency token focused on improving decentralized finance (DeFi) with innovative features and cross-chain compatibility. It offers a secure platform for various financial activities and incorporates a staking mechanism for users to earn rewards and participate in governance. BETA prioritizes security, privacy, transparency, and decentralized decision-making.