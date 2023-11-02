About AirTor Protocol

AirTor Protocol Price Data

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) currently has a price of ¥145.15 and is down -5.79% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 409 with a market cap of ¥10.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥401.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 73.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

AirTor Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).