MovieBloc (MBL) currently has a price of €0.0046 and is up 0.21% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 362 with a market cap of €79.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 17.2B tokens out of a total supply of 30B tokens.

MovieBloc (MBL) is a cryptocurrency token operating on the Ethereum blockchain that improves the film industry. By eliminating intermediaries, it enables direct interaction between filmmakers and audiences, offering a decentralized and transparent platform. MovieBloc tackles the challenges faced by the film industry by connecting independent filmmakers directly to consumers, expanding their options and ensuring fair compensation. The platform utilizes a rewarding token economy, where users are incentivized for watching films, leaving reviews, and sharing content. With its innovative approach and commitment to fairness, MovieBloc aims to reshape the film industry by creating a decentralized ecosystem for filmmakers and audiences alike.