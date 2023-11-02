About EURC

EURC Price Data

EURC (EURC) currently has a price of ¥161.45 and is up 0.047% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 475 with a market cap of ¥8.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥288.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 51.4M tokens out of a total supply of 51.4M tokens.

EURC is a cryptocurrency token that aims to bridge the gap between traditional fiat currencies and digital assets. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, providing transparency and security for users. EURC offers a decentralized alternative to traditional financial systems, allowing individuals and businesses to invest, store, or exchange their assets in digital form. It is backed by a one-to-one reserve of Euros, ensuring stability and predictability. Additionally, EURC allows for fast and secure transactions and provides transparency through regular audits of its reserve holdings.