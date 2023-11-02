ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) currently has a price of €0.011 and is up 0.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 444 with a market cap of €57.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.1B tokens out of a total supply of 5.1B tokens.
ConstitutionDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) established to purchase a valuable version of the United States Constitution. By utilizing blockchain technology and a decentralized decision-making process, ConstitutionDAO aims to pool resources from individuals across the globe to acquire this rare historical artifact.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.