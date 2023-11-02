About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO Price Data

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) currently has a price of ¥1.82 and is up 0.047% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 447 with a market cap of ¥9.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥868.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.1B tokens out of a total supply of 5.1B tokens.

ConstitutionDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) established to purchase a valuable version of the United States Constitution. By utilizing blockchain technology and a decentralized decision-making process, ConstitutionDAO aims to pool resources from individuals across the globe to acquire this rare historical artifact.