COMBO (COMBO) currently has a price of £0.52 and is down -1.47% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 520 with a market cap of £36.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 71.1M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

COMBO is a cryptocurrency token that offers a decentralized platform for trading and storing digital assets. With its focus on privacy, COMBO uses advanced encryption techniques to protect user data and ensure anonymity. Additionally, COMBO emphasizes community governance, allowing token holders to actively participate in decision-making processes and shape the direction of the cryptocurrency.