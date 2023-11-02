About Carry

Carry Price Data

Carry (CRE) currently has a price of $0.0057 and is down -0.96% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 470 with a market cap of $57M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 10B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Carry (CRE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that connects consumers, merchants, and advertisers directly, aiming to change the advertising and marketing industry. By utilizing blockchain technology, Carry enables secure and transparent transactions, reducing costs by eliminating intermediaries. Users can earn CRE tokens by opting in to receive targeted advertisements, creating a mutually beneficial relationship between consumers, merchants, and advertisers. Carry also prioritizes data privacy by securely storing user data and allowing users to have full control over their personal information, setting it apart from traditional advertising platforms.