Mdex (HECO) (MDX) currently has a price of €0.040 and is down -1.97% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 555 with a market cap of €38M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €189.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 950.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1.1B tokens.

Mdex (MDX) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the HECO blockchain. It is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers secure and efficient trading directly from users' digital wallets, eliminating the need for intermediaries. MDX serves as the native currency of the Mdex ecosystem, providing governance rights and participation in protocol changes. The platform features an automatic market maker (AMM), yield farming system, and decentralized lending and borrowing options. Mdex has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface and low transaction fees within the HECO blockchain ecosystem.