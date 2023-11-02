Axion (AXN) currently has a price of $0.0000039 and is down -0.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 538 with a market cap of $43.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $44.16 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 0 tokens out of a total supply of null tokens.
Axion is a cryptocurrency token (AXN) operating on the Ethereum blockchain. It has an innovative staking system, rewarding users who stake their tokens for longer periods. Additionally, Axion implements a sustainability model by burning tokens to reduce supply.
