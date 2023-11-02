About Morpheus Network

Morpheus Network Price Data

Morpheus Network (MNW) currently has a price of $1.21 and is down -5.11% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 526 with a market cap of $45.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $398.6K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 37.5M tokens out of a total supply of 47.9M tokens.

Morpheus Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency aiming to change global supply chain management through the use of blockchain technology. MNW operates on the Ethereum blockchain and acts as the native currency of the Morpheus Network platform. The platform offers a range of tools and services to streamline and automate supply chain processes, enabling increased efficiency, security, and transparency. MNW token holders can utilize these services and earn tokens through participation in the platform's ecosystem. The project is supported by a team of professionals in supply chain management, blockchain technology, and international trade, and has established partnerships with industry leaders to enhance its credibility and potential for widespread adoption.