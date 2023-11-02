IDEX (IDEX) currently has a price of $0.058 and is up 0.19% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 523 with a market cap of $46M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $3.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 790.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
IDEX is a decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain that utilizes smart contracts for peer-to-peer trading. It offers a secure and transparent environment by allowing direct wallet-to-wallet trading, removing the need for intermediaries. IDEX's Hybrid Liquidity model combines centralized and decentralized features, enabling fast and scalable trading while offering a smooth and efficient experience for users.
