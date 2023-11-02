About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol Price Data

Bella Protocol (BEL) currently has a price of $0.65 and is down -1.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 574 with a market cap of $38.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $2.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 59.5M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Bella Protocol is a cryptocurrency platform offering decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. It utilizes the BEL token, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, to provide access to various features. Users can engage in yield farming, lending, savings accounts, and aggregator services. Bella Protocol prioritizes user-friendliness and security through its simplified interface and smart contract auditing. It aims to optimize investment strategies by aggregating different DeFi protocols and allows BEL holders to participate in governance.