MUX Protocol (MCB) currently has a price of ¥1.6K and is down -1.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 564 with a market cap of ¥5.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥9.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.8M tokens out of a total supply of 4.8M tokens.

MUX Protocol is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that uses the MCB token to provide various benefits and functionalities. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain for secure and transparent transactions. The platform offers a decentralized exchange, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs. MCB token holders have voting rights and can participate in governance decisions. MUX Protocol focuses on user experience with a user-friendly interface and tools and uses advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence for optimal trading outcomes. Its goal is to create a sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem.