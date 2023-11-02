About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund Price Data

Seedify.fund (SFUND) currently has a price of ¥324.9 and is down -3.60% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 272 with a market cap of ¥19B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥894.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 58.3M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) is a cryptocurrency that aims to improve decentralized crowdfunding for startups and entrepreneurs. It acts as a community-driven incubator platform, allowing token holders to vote on project proposals and initiatives, and participate in their success. SFUND's staking mechanism enables token holders to earn passive income by locking their tokens and receiving a portion of platform fees. Additionally, SFUND holders can participate in liquidity mining and yield farming. With a unique reputation system and blockchain technology, Seedify.fund provides transparency, security, and fair opportunities for participants, empowering individuals to support early-stage projects in a decentralized manner.