Dymension (DYM) currently has a price of ¥1.1K and is up 0.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 75 with a market cap of ¥155.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥15.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 146M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Dymension is a network designed to natively support Layer 2 networks known as rollups. By creating the network with rollups in mind, it should allow for an optimal system. Plus, it has support for the messaging protocol IBC, enabling the rollups to connect to one another and all other IBC-supported blockchains.

The core focus of supporting so many rollups is that each one will be for its own application (a bit similar to how each Cosmos blockchain is for its own application). Instead of having multiple application-specific blockchains, Dymension will support lots of application-specific rollups — colloquially known as rollapps.