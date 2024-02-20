Introducing GMCI Indices: Track the crypto market with confidence.
All assets / StarkNet

StarkNet (STRK) EUR Price

€1.65
-€0.10 (-5.90%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€1.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
728M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€243.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€4.09
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€16.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About StarkNet

StarkNet Price Data

StarkNet (STRK) currently has a price of €1.65 and is down -5.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of €1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €243.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 728M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

StarkNet operates as an open, decentralized Layer 2 (L2) solution, enhancing Ethereum's scalability through cryptographic STARKs technology. It upholds Ethereum's foundational principles, such as decentralization, transparency, inclusivity, and security. The StarkNet Token crucially serves multiple functions within this ecosystem. It is essential for governance, enabling stakeholders to guide the platform's values and strategic direction. Additionally, it is used for transaction fee payments on StarkNet and is integral to participating in the network's consensus mechanism, thus ensuring its operational integrity and security.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

News
StarkWare announces new open source zero knowledge prover Stwo
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
StarkWare opts to gradually release STRK token following user feedback
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
SynFutures launches V3 on Blast mainnet and unveils points program; plans token launch this year
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
Ethereum Layer 2 chain Blast releases official mainnet
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
House Finance Committee votes to move forward with measure to overturn SEC's custody bulletin
Feb 29, 2024, 20:02PM EST
