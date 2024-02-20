About StarkNet

StarkNet Price Data

StarkNet (STRK) currently has a price of €1.65 and is down -5.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of €1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €243.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 728M tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

StarkNet operates as an open, decentralized Layer 2 (L2) solution, enhancing Ethereum's scalability through cryptographic STARKs technology. It upholds Ethereum's foundational principles, such as decentralization, transparency, inclusivity, and security. The StarkNet Token crucially serves multiple functions within this ecosystem. It is essential for governance, enabling stakeholders to guide the platform's values and strategic direction. Additionally, it is used for transaction fee payments on StarkNet and is integral to participating in the network's consensus mechanism, thus ensuring its operational integrity and security.