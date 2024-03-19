Myro (MYRO) currently has a price of €0.22 and is up 13.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of €216.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €49.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.
Myro represents a strategic initiative within the cryptocurrency sector, serving as a homage to the pet dog of Raj Gokal, one of the co-founders of Solana. The MYRO token acknowledges the significant interest in dog-themed projects within the digital currency space.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.