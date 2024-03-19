About Myro

Myro Price Data

Myro (MYRO) currently has a price of £0.18 and is up 14.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of £185.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £42.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1000M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Myro represents a strategic initiative within the cryptocurrency sector, serving as a homage to the pet dog of Raj Gokal, one of the co-founders of Solana. The MYRO token acknowledges the significant interest in dog-themed projects within the digital currency space.