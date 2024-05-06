About Friend.tech

Friend.tech Price Data

Friend.tech (FRIEND) currently has a price of €2.36 and is down -12.82% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 275 with a market cap of €209.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €39.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 91.2M tokens out of a total supply of 91.2M tokens.

Friend.tech is a social platform built on blockchain technology. Its primary feature is token-gated chats, facilitated by tokens known as 'keys', which are tradable assets. This system enables users to participate in chats by using these keys, and they can also be exchanged among users. As content creators gain popularity, the value of these keys may increase, potentially allowing users to profit from their growing popularity.