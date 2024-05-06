The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
All assets / Friend.tech

Friend.tech (FRIEND) USD Price

About Friend.tech

Friend.tech Price Data

Friend.tech (FRIEND) currently has a price of $2.36 and is down -17.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 292 with a market cap of $211.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $42.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 91.2M tokens out of a total supply of 91.2M tokens.

Friend.tech is a social platform built on blockchain technology. Its primary feature is token-gated chats, facilitated by tokens known as 'keys', which are tradable assets. This system enables users to participate in chats by using these keys, and they can also be exchanged among users. As content creators gain popularity, the value of these keys may increase, potentially allowing users to profit from their growing popularity.


What is EigenLayer and how does restaking work?
advanced
MAY 06, 2024
What is technical analysis for crypto trading?
beginner
MAY 03, 2024
FriendTech token price declines post-launch amid claim issues
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
SEC Wells Notice to Robinhood Crypto continues trend of probes in digital asset industry
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
Arbitrum surpasses $150 billion in total transaction volume on Uniswap
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
Coinbase benefitting from 'hostile regulatory environment': Bitwise
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
Crypto lawyers say SEC is 'abusing' the Wells process as part of 'carpet bombing campaign' against crypto
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
Open Sourcing Itachi – The Developer Friendly Decentralised Modular Sequencer
May 06, 2024, 15:05PM EDT
